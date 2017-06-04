CBS Permanently Moving Scott Pelley to ’60 Minutes’

The New York Daily News’ “Page Six” reports that Pelley’s office was cleared out Tuesday (May 31), of his own accord, while he is on assignment in Syria for “60 Minutes“. Pelley is now overseas on assignment for “60 Minutes“, where he is a contributor; he was unavailable for comment.

He joined CBS News as a reporter in 1989 and was the network’s chief White House correspondent before joining the staff of 60 Minutes in 2004.

Despite reaching somewhere between 7 and 8 million viewers, the 59-year-old newsman has consistently finished in third place in the ratings behind his two main competitors, NBC’s Lester Holt and ABC’s David Muir, which reportedly led to his contract not being renewed.

Mason, 60, is a senior national correspondent for the network and the co-anchor of the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning”. “So has his dedication to consequential reporting”, said Jeff Fager, Executive Producer of 60 Minutes.

A source close to Pelley described him as “thrilled” to return to 60 Minutes full time, but “not happy about how it’s been handled”.

CBS shares were down almost 1% in morning trading Tuesday.

Scott Pelley’s career in the news started nearly six years ago when he succeeded Katie Couric who left the show in 2011. He also has an office at “60 Minutes” in another building across the street.

CBS News chiefs had been in talks with Willie Geist a year ago, but insiders said he wanted too much money to leave NBC.

The CBS news magazine is adding Oprah Winfrey as a contributor next season and will take on Megyn Kelly’s new NBC program, which debuts Sunday. Pelley has been in the job since 2011 – a relatively quiescent period by “Evening News” standards, with little turnover and little apparent evidence of any friction between the network and its top anchor.

CBS will make a formal announcement on Wednesday. Pelley has lost 9 percent of his audience despite the sudden interest in the news.

This is the second time this year a high-profile on-air talent for CBS News has exited in dramatic fashion. Bob Schieffer filled in on an interim basis between Rather and Couric, and enjoyed some of the best ratings the evening news has seen in the last 20 years.