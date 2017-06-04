Central Texas Honors the fallen during Memorial Day Ceremonies

Many people like to spend Memorial Day out by the pool, on the lake, or firing up the grill.

Walter Koopman, a Korean War veteran, read the poem “In Flanders Field”, which was written by John McCrae in 1915.

The American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville hosted the fifth annual Memorial Day Walk of Honor on Monday.

President Trump paid tribute to fallen service members at a somber Memorial Day ceremony Monday, honoring the nation’s war dead as “angels sent to us by God”.

“We need to honor these people because everyone who goes and fights in wars is really fighting for our country and for our freedom”, Valle said. “We can never replace them”. “You know, they have faces, and that’s something we need to remember”.

But some feel it’s that veteran service organization that can actually help provide the support and connections those younger veterans need to get them through life’s challenges. Hundreds of people gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony this morning at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

“It’s one way of giving back and showing that we care about the veterans it’s a wonderful thing having served and being able to serve for them now”, said Dan Johnson, a Driver for the Disabled American Veterans. It would remain on that exact date for nearly 100 years. Vietnam veterans will march from the fire station to the eternal flame sculpture at Orange Memorial Park. It wasn’t until 1967, however, that federal law officially named it “Memorial Day”.

The day started earlier for a couple of volunteers who met at 7 a.m.to place memorial flags around Durango’s Main Avenue.

Then, members of the Sons of the American Revolution gave a three-volley salute.

“It’s comforting to know that throughout America today at monuments, churches, town squares and handsome cemeteries such as this that public officials will speak of the sacrifice of those beyond”, he said.