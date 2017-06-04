CEOs’ urgent plea: Don’t pull out of Paris accord

Tusk warned Trump on Twitter against such a move as he prepared to host an EU-China summit Friday created to fill the void on climate if the USA withdraws from the landmark 2015 pact.

Trump objects to the economic impact on the US, saying it would kill jobs.

Johnson told Sky News that Britain still wants the U.S.to take the lead in fighting climate change and called on individual usa states to keep making progress on that front.

“A presidential Executive Order in late March, which put the Clean Power Plan under review and reversed other Obama-era climate policies, demonstrated that President Trump always had the intent to weaken Obama’s climate policy agenda”, he said.

Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax“, will announce his decision on the Paris accord at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Republican vowed at the time to “cancel” the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president on January 20, part of an effort to bolster USA oil and coal industries.

“Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel (former President Barack) Obama’s climate legacy”, Axios’ Jonathan Swan wrote early Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, senior administration officials said they still believed Trump planned to announce a withdrawal from the accord but would not reveal the precise mechanism the USA would utilize to execute the decision.

The accord is a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the efforts toward climate change.

News of Trump’s expected decision drew swift reaction from the United Nations. Like his boss, Pruitt has questioned the consensus of climate scientists that the Earth is warming and that man-made climate emissions are to blame.

Though it is uncertain what the USA exit will look like, the decision has already sparked widespread disappointment and outrage.

Pressure to remain in the Paris accord has been intense, however, and no official discounted the possibility of Trump changing his mind at the last minute.

Oil companies like the agreement because it favors natural gas (which they produce) over dirtier coal. Forty Democratic senators sent Trump a letter urging him to stay in, saying a withdrawal would hurt America’s credibility and influence on the world stage.

The U.S.is the world’s second largest emitter of carbon, following only China.

Ivanka Trump and her allies, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump’s chief economist Gary Cohn, have pressed Trump to alter the USA commitments to the Paris agreement without fully pulling out of the accord.