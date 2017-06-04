The White House and Justice Department broke a Senate committee’s Wednesday deadline to turn over any records detailing conversations between President Trump and James Comey before the Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s abrupt firing earlier this month, instead requesting more time to respond to lawmakers’ demands. A House Oversight memo stated that their investigation includes information that is outside of the scope of the new Special Counsel’s investigation. Chaffetz told Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe his committee may “at any time” investigate “any matter”, citing House rules.

“I am seeking to better understand Comey’s communications with the White House and Attorney General in such a way that does not implicate the Special Counsel’s work”, Chaffetz said in the letter. “The records being withheld are central to those questions”.

In a letter to Republican committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, the FBI’s assistant director for congressional affairs, Gregory Brower, on Thursday said the agency can not turn over the memo until it consults with Robert Mueller, the newly appointed special counsel heading the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, Efe news reported.

The FBI didn’t completely rule out handing over the documents but said it was still reviewing Chaffetz’s request in light of the Justice Department appointing a special counsel to investigate potential Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. “The Committee has its own, Constitutionally-based prerogative to conduct investigations”.

Comey memos “going to be turned over” Chaffetz: Congress should provide oversight on special counsel probe Cummings: “There is an air of deception” in White House MORE (R-Utah) on Wednesday said Congress must provide oversight on the special counsel assigned to the Russian Federation investigation.

Mueller, the former FBI chief, has been appointed as a special counsel to head the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

“In this case, the focus of the Committee’s investigation is the independence of the FBI, including conversations between the President and Comey and the process by which Comey was removed from his role as director”, he continued.

“2. All memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communication between James B. Comey and the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General, since September 4, 2013”.