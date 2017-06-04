Champions League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record galore continues with end of season

It was also Madrid’s 500th goal in the Champions League.

Rodriguez has been linked with a number of clubs in the past few months and after not even making the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League final against Juventus, he will be expected to leave in the summer.

“If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way”, Modric said.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

“Again, I’ve had an unbelievable season”.

At one point, it all got a bit too much for Ronaldo Jr., although conflicting reports suggest that he may well have hurt himself at some point, but fortunately Rodriguez was on hand to console him and make sure he was alright, as shown in the video below.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in Cardiff, with Juve drawing level through a brilliant equaliser from Mario Mandzukic, before Casemiro edged Madrid back in front after the break and the Portugal captain added his second, with Marco Asensio then netting a late fourth to secure a 12th European Cup for the Spanish side.

And Croatia playmaker Modric, who brilliantly set up Ronaldo’s second goal, was quick to pay tribute to manager Zinedine Zidane. “I am happy because it is not easy to win things like La Liga and the Champions League and this year we did it with hard work and desire”.

“This season was wonderful again, last season was unbelievable”. We’ve won trophies and of course it is one of the best moments of my career – I have the opportunity to say this every year but it’s true!

“The nightmare of Juventus took over another haunted night”, wrote La Repubblica, referring to the club’s run of losing five finals since they last lifted the crown in 1996.

GIORGIO CHIELLINI (Juventus): The final in Cardiff may not have been the Italian’s strongest display, but Chiellini has flourished as the leader of Massimiliano Allegri’s defensively solid side, looking particularly impressive against Barcelona. I’m very happy and we shall enjoy it.

“(Gianluigi) Buffon will still be goalie next season and (Andrea) Barzagli with be with us for another year.