Champions League final: Gareth Bale hails Real Madrid’s history boys

For a record 12 times and the second time in a row, Real Madrid lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Ronaldo, 32, has now scored 600 career goals for club and country, including 105 in the Champions League, and has finished as the top scorer in the competition for the last five seasons.

Although it was Real who opened the scoring through the clinical Ronaldo, the first half belonged to Juventus and, specifically, Mario Mandzukic, whose stunning overhead strike leveled the match for the Italians.

"Now he is the best coach in the world".

"We won the (Spanish) league on the very last day". This season has been fantastic again – we've won the league and the Champions League.

Of the second half, Bale said: "It was just a bit more confidence".

Juventus, coming off their sixth consecutive Serie A championship and a triumph in the Coppa d’Italia, made the faster start in front of the more than 74,000 spectators at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Juventus conceded more goals on the night than it had on the journey to the final, having let in only three in the previous three games.

– Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener saw Madrid become the first team in the competition’s history to score 500 goals.

Three minutes later, Ronaldo notched his second goal.

Leonardo Bonucci’s raking pass was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Gonzalo Higuain kept the ball airborne for Mandzukic to chest it up and send a looping volley over Keylor Navas. Cristiano Ronaldo – gelled hair, dazzling teeth, magic in his boots – will never forget the night he scored the 600th goal of an nearly implausible career.

Casemiro made it 2-1 after 61 minutes when his defelcted long-range wrong-footed veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon – who has now lost in three finals – and Ronaldo swept in the third at the near post after a great run and cross by Luka Modric.

Juve’s indignities in that period also featured a sending-off for Juan Cuadrado, one of their substitutes, and a late goal from Marco Asensio when the thousands of Madridistas were already going through their victory songs.

Asensio tucked in the fourth goal after Marcelo had charged to the byline and Real’s dominance was complete.