Two-goal hero Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Real Madrid’s “incredible” effort after they beat Juventus 4-1 to retain the Champions League trophy on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Ronaldo made him the first player to score in three finals in the Champions League era, adding to his strikes in the 2008 and 2014 showpieces for Manchester United and Real respectively.

Even media in Barcelona found it within themselves to praise Madrid, with Diario Sport calling them “Just champions” on their cover, while Mundo Deportivo acknowledged Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s part in the triumph, labelling the Frenchman “historic”.

Real Madrid’s Champions League final hero Cristiano Ronaldo shared a warm embrace with his form manager Sir Alex Ferguson after leading the Spanish club to their second successive European title.

“It was a good decision by me and by the coach, and I’m very happy with how it turned out”, Ronaldo said. “We all need to rest now but after the holidays we will return with new drive and stimulus”. The most important is that I did again an wonderful season.

“He said at half-time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal”.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said winning the Champions League in his home city of Cardiff was “a dream come true”. His 20th-minute opener oozed class, then he ghosted unmarked into Juventus’ six-yard box midway through the second half for his team’s third goal to confirm yet another European crown. “I am happy because it is not easy to win things like La Liga and the Champions League and this year we did it with hard work and desire”.

Asked if he was the best coach in the world, Zidane replied modestly, “No, no, I am not that”.

Particularly after the world player of the year ensured Madrid pulled off one of soccer’s hardest feats, becoming the first team to successfully defend their Champions League title.

With Zidane’s words ringing in their ears, Madrid were revitalised in the second half, scoring three times to seal the famous “cup with the big ears”.

“Juventus had an extraordinary season, we both deserved to be in the Final”. The goal made Ronaldo the first person to score in three Champions League finals.

Mario Mandzukic’s spectacular acrobatic overhead kick to level seven minutes later temporarily silenced the Bernabeu. “Again, I had an fantastic season”, he laughed.

“This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year”.