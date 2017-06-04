Champions League final: Zidane speaks on defeating Juventus

In a high-quality UEFA Champions League final match in Cardiff, the Portugal captain put Real Madrid ahead with a first-time finish from 16 yards before Mario Mandzukic equalised.

Zidane has now added two titles as a coach to the 2002 title he won as a player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated. “We’re very happy to be the first team to win the Champions League in two consecutive years”, said Ronaldo, who has now scored exactly 600 goals for club and country over the course of his extraordinary career.

With the blow of the final whistle, the Portuguese global was named the Man-of-the-Match and received the award from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I am very happy – an wonderful season again”. This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year! “I feel like a young boy”.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

“We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.

They certainly don’t, as the Portuguese star scored 16 goals in his last ten games and a remarkable ten goals across the quarter, semi and final of this year’s Champions League – all of which brought him to 42 goals across all competitions. His display also made the Madrid fans who have previously whistled him look all the more absurd.

“The first half was even. Juventus came out strong”. In the second half, we saw the best Madrid performance of the entire season’. “But we can improve the team”.

The noise triggered panic among thousands of fans gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. “The only criticism I can make of my players is that after conceding the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to try to find solutions and equalise but we couldn’t do that”. [Gianluigi] Buffon will still be the Juventus goalkeeper next year, Andrea Barzagli will still be with us.

“They still have lots to give this club”.