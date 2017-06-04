Champions Trophy 2017: India beat Pakistan by 124 runs

While the Men in Blue would go into the match as clear favourites, courtesy their stupendous record in the ICC events against Pakistan, they can not afford to be complacent considering their history against the arch-rivals when it comes to Champions Trophy.

In a match reduced to 48 overs per side after rain interruptions, Pakistan were left needing a revised target of 324 to win.

Shikhar Dhawan was the only batsmen to be dismissed, after having scored 68 off 65 balls.

Cricket clashes between the two countries have always raised tensions in the Valley as locals have been great fans of Pakistan players, but on Sunday, the blitzkrieg let loose by Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh was appreciated by sports lovers.

Memories of a local meat seller breaking his transistor radio into two pieces when Hanif Muhammad, the then captain of Pakistan team was bowled out by an Indian bowler in a test match in mid 1950s are still told as bedside stories to children in old city areas of Srinagar.

One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India’s vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan’s potent bowling attack.

India left out star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and experienced seamer Mohammad Shami from the side that launched their title defence in a 50-over tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day worldwide teams.

Earlier in the innings, play was stopped for 50 minutes due to rain.

Sharma, however, was fortunate when, on 21, he edged Amir just beyond a diving Azhar Ali at slip for four.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan has been named in the Pakistan’s starting XI as a replacement for Faheem Ashraf.

“It is a good pitch and won’t change much”.

It was the end of a 119-ball innings featuring two sixes and seven fours. A little later, Fakhar Zaman dropped Kohli on 43, eventually hurting Pakistan badly.

A blizzard of boundaries followed, with Kohli flat-batting Hasan down the ground for six to complete his fifty.