Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh to miss New Zealand warm-up match

The 35-year old is now down with viral fever and has been advised rest by the team management.

London, May 28 New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat against India in their first practice match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, here today.

“There are no major health concerns and Yuvraj is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team”, BCCI official said. Yuvraj, who didn’t take part in practice sessions, is said to be making steady progress. He missed the game against New Zealand because of the injury.

Rohit had got permission from the team management to attend a family wedding on Saturday.

India will be without Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma.

Indisposed Yuvraj has missed the first two warm-up sessions. If the viral fever subsides within a week, he may play against Pakistan on June 4, which the whole country will be watching.

According to a statement released by BCCI, Yuvraj is recovering steadily from his illness and there are no immediate concerns over his availability for the tournament. Yuvraj Singh is the most experienced player in the current squad and his presence in the middle order is very important for Team India. Preliminary reports indicate that he is expected to recuperate in time for the second warm-up match against Bangladesh.