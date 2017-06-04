Champions Trophy: Amla century powers South Africa innings

For brief periods, Sri Lanka threatened to open some familiar wounds in the South African camp, but just couldn’t sustain the promise for long enough in their Group B clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval on Saturday. The Proteas finished their innings on 299.

On Sunday, India and Pakistan meet at Edgbaston.

Another run-out, from Upul Tharanga with one stump to aim at, removed Chris Morris for 20 to leave JP Duminy to scratch out what could prove a valuable 38 – including 10 off the final two balls – at the death.

Du Plessis produced a variety of attacking shots, allowing Amla to calmly reach his 25th ODI century.

Du Plessis made 75 in a second-wicket stand of 145 with Amla, who worked the ball off his pads and guided it behind square on the off side with the minimum of fuss.

Lasith Malinga’s comedy of errors: Although Sri Lanka were off to a steady start, they made a mess when during the 17th over, Faf du Plessis was dropped by Lasith Malinga for mere eight at the deep mid-wicket after he misjudged the catch.

Amla hit just 5 fours and 2 sixes, which shows the nature of his innings. After sitting pretty on 94 for one, they were soon a little hot under the collar as it became 117 for four in the blink of an eye, and South Africa looked to put the match to bed early.

First De Villiers leapt with ideal timing to catch Kusal Mendis at short midwicket with one hand just as the ball seemed to have cleared him. Three balls later, Chamara Kapugedera was trapped in front first ball with a googly.

Sri Lanka had suffered a blow prior to the match when captain Angelo Mathews was ruled out of the game with a calf strain. Sri Lanka fell short by 4 overs today at The Oval against South Africa.

“Tharanga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing”, the ICC said. The other members of the team were fined 60% of their match fee. It is to be noted that a few days prior to the game South Africa skipper AB De Villiers’ had said that they were desperate to win the Champion Trophy this time around. The umpires had told us that we were lagging, after 10 overs that we were two overs behind. Hashim is a great asset to have. Such a team man.

That tallies with Sri Lanka’s work in the field. We kept them down below 300, which is a good effort.

“Faf played exceptionally well coming in that situation”, de Villiers added.

“We felt 275 would be par so we were really happy to get around 300”.

Some disciplined bowling from the Sri Lankan side late in the piece restricted the South African side, however you wouldn’t know looking at their figures, as the South african batsmen found a way to get to every Sri Lankan bowler. In tournament cricket, it’s about building momentum.