Champions Trophy: Butt wants Pak players to enjoy ‘pressure game’ against India

India captain Virat Kohli was adamant he had “no problems” with coach Anil Kumble amid reports of a damaging rift on the eve of the team’s Champions Trophy title defence.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham – a city with one of the largest Asian populations in Britain – while the worldwide television audience for Sunday’s match could run into the billions. Within the dressing room, it is unbelievably calm, unbelievably focused and very, very excited for the challenge that presents itself Sunday.

“It’s the outside noise that there is”. If they do well against India, you never know about Pakistan.

“Today, we were short, we were sharp”.

“If you compare the teams, then the match against South Africa is actually the tougher one”, he added. Even at home you do not agree on everything with your family.”If something is put in place as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it”.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the target of Pakistan team is not only to defeat India but also to win the upcoming Champions Trophy.

In a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global teams, and with just three group games a side, Arthur emphasised how every match counted.

Everyone knows what kind of attention a match between the two teams always gets, especially in an ICC tournament.

But Pakistan are not without hope and boast proven performers in the likes of skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, an excellent wicket-keeper/batsman, was well as a big-hitting rookie in Faheem Ashraf.

Arthur was convinced that would be key to their chances against a powerful India top order.

Considering the cut-throat nature of the competition, both the teams would be desperate to start the campaign on a winning note. I’ve just asked the boys to go out and express themselves.

“If you look, we’ve got a left-arm swinger (Mohammed Amir), could have left-arm pace (Wahab Riaz)”, Arthur said. Players like Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan are young and very exciting to watch.

Former India leg-spinner Kumble has overseen five Test series wins since his appointment in June previous year. “We’ve got an off-spinner (Shoaib Malik)”.

“Having said that, an India-Pakistan game does get treated differently”, Harbhajan wrote in his column on the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“We can’t just sit back and let them score”.