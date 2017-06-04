Champions Trophy: England’s Chris Woakes to have scan on side strain

England have endured plenty of limited-overs anguish in major tournaments over the years but they have a golden opportunity to claim a first ICC Champions Trophy on home soil.

Most concerning for Trevor Bayliss and skipper Morgan will be the manner of the defeat as England became the first side in One Day International cricket history to lose six wickets inside the first five overs of a match, ringing in the English bank holiday with all the enthusiasm of someone forced to work on what should be a long weekend. The manner in which the Bangladesh opener danced down the wicket to smash Ali over the fence confirmed the position of comfort his side were enjoying, with Mushfiqur Rahim progressing nicely at the other end. His struggles were brought into sharper focus by Hales and Joe Root combining after Roy’s departure for a second-wicket stand of 159 to help England to an eight-wicket win in Group A.

Hales led their partnership, scoring freely in front of the wicket. Root’s unbeaten effort was also his highest ODI score. We need to identify the mistakes we did while bowling and we need to rectify them and make sure next game we are ready.

Conditions in England will be more suited to faster bowlers rather than the spinners, and therefore, it is expected that the fast bowling all-rounders will have more impact than their spinning counterparts. Root also appeared to incur a calf problem.

With around seven an over needed from the final 10 overs, England kicked on with Morgan (75no from 61 balls) twice clearing the ropes and Root, hobbling slightly after rolling his ankle, going through to three figures.

“He has scored a lot of runs in the last couple of years and continues to do it”, the captain continued.

Since that debacle of a tournament, Rashid’s 60 wickets had come as a result of playing in 41 of England’s 44 matches – a tribute to continuity of selection, faith from management and team-mates alike, and a wickedly illegible googly that forced even the best batsmen to second-guess his variations when attempting to take him on.

Victory came at a price, though, for the bookies’ title favourite.

England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain picked up in Thursday’s tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

“At one stage, Bangladesh looked like they were getting 330, and to peg it back from there I thought was a credit to (the bowlers)”, he said.

“Whoever plays in the best XI is obviously there for a reason and whoever’s missing out is a bit, well, not stiff because who do you drop out of that line-up?”

Imrul Kayes (19) fell when a miscued drive off Plunkett was well caught by a diving Mark Wood at mid-on to leave Bangladesh 95 for two in the 20th over.

Tamim was finally out, top-edging a Plunkett delivery in the 45th over to be caught by keeper Jos Buttler for a 142-ball 128 with 12 fours and a six to leave Bangladesh on 261 for three. New Zealand on Tuesday, and Australia four days later, are two batting line-ups who are unlikely to permit any let-up in intensity.