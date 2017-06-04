Champions Trophy: Fans await Virat Kohli’s surgical strike on Pakistan

Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

He added: “We knew that we needed to play a different brand of cricket”.

Former India leg-spinner Kumble’s contract expires after the end of the Champions Trophy. So, whether it was against South Africa or Sri Lanka, the intensity and the expectations certainly from myself as a coach and I am sure from the captain, would have been exactly the same. “The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe”.

“In the previous year we’ve scored the third-most amount of 300s”, he said. “Gone are the days of just containing through the middle, gone are the days of just soaking up pressure”. We can’t just sit back and let them score. This will indeed be an intriguing battle especially with the new ball.

“You would rather take that up as a bigger challenge that you’ll have to come up with the kind of bowling that you don’t play often”.

As the Selection Community of BCCI Selected 15 Number of Players to Play for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 based on the Performance they made at 2017’s match till IPL 2017. On the other side, the much positive behaviors of Pakistan is also increasing the chances for its win over India. “There’s no doubt that Kohli is a good player, but we have our plans in place for him”.

Nevertheless, Kohli added: “Unless someone is part of something, I don’t think they should sit at a distance and speculate and give judgements on what’s happening”.

According to widespread reports, tensions have been mounting between Kohli and coach Anil Kumble as the pair struggle to overcome their differences, with Board of Control for Cricket in India officials arriving on Saturday and talks expected to be held in an attempt to find a solution. The adjustment to Team 2’s target after interruptions in Team 1’s innings is often an increase, implying that Team 2 has more resource available than Team 1 had.

While the fans have been desperately waiting for that moment of truth when India thrashes Pakistan, the recent London attacks have embarked fear in the fans. He’s ready. If he gets the opportunity, I’m particularly confident in his ability to produce for us.