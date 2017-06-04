Champions Trophy, Ind vs Pak

The Indian cricket team is now lodged in Birmingham for the 2017 Champion’s Trophy has been put under lockdown as a security measure.

On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said – not only due to their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn’t smell the same anymore.

The Edgbaston capacity of 25,000 will surely not be enough for fans of both the teams, and ICC will also have fan park in Birmingham where fans can enjoy ground like atmosphere.

Much of the attention has been centered around the Indian captain Kohli, who had in the past played some great knocks against Pakistan. Players like Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam aren’t exactly new faces to write off with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail and Junaid Khan may chip in better, whenever required.

Middle-order batsman Faheem Ashraf is expected to make his debut against India. “I have handled many situations before”. Pakistan always plays well in ICC tournaments, and have the team which is capable of springing a surprise. “You always show a lot of tension because you know you haven’t done the work”. Kohli vowed to focus on his team’s skill rather. Indians and Pakistanis make up almost 20 per cent of Birmingham’s population with 13 per cent from Pakistan and the presence of fans and their cheers to give a kick to the teams today. In fact, rains are likely to play spoilsport in the upcoming game of India vs Pakistan which is scheduled to begin a few hours from now. “Also, their batting isn’t anywhere close to what South Africa (AB de Villiers and Faf Du Plessis) and India (MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma) can boast of”.

India have an all-win record against the arch-rivals in World Cups, but Pakistan hold an edge in the Champions Trophy.

But India were triumphant at Edgbaston on the way to winning the last edition in 2013, beating Pakistan by eight wickets in a rain-affected match.