Champions Trophy: Kiwis opt to bat first against Aussies

Australia will take a cue from the fact that they have never lost to New Zealand in Champions Trophy.

New Zealand have a couple of decisions to make. Considering the cut-throat nature of the competition, it is important for any team to get off to a winning start and both Australia and New Zealand know it too well.

Australia: (possible) 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Travis Head, 6 Chris Lynn, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 John Hastings/Marcus Stoinis, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Pat Cummins, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

Moises Henriques will play his first one-day global since August.

With a couple of high quality pace bowling all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis and John Hastings in their ranks, the Australia bowling line=up could prove hard to handle in the swing friendly English conditions.

Australia had a poor start to their campaign in the last edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013 when they lost to England in their first match before crashing out in the group stages.

As forecasted yesterday by captain Steve Smith, Australia have resisted the temptation to unleash the “Big Four” fast bowlers, instead opting for crafty paceman John Hastings over his Victorian teammate James Pattinson.

Smith is keen to avoid a repeat this time.

“We are focusing on this tournament. So my focus is on that and I’ll let the CA handle everything else”, he told the media on Thursday.

Busy and the energetic on the field, Australia’s Smith will face New Zealander today and it will be yet to see.

“They’ve got some good new ball bowlers who can swing around and if there’s a bit there, we’ll have to be quite watchful”. He further said that the preparation has been good and that the players are in a good headspace.

There was also no spot in the side for allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who produced one of the greatest performances in Australian ODI history earlier this year, when he stunned the Black Caps with a three-wicket haul and a magnificent 146 at Eden Park in just his second match.

The last time the two teams met at the important and famous tournament was at the 2015 World Cup final when New Zealand emerged as the victor.