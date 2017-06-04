Champions Trophy: Pakistan ‘calm’ going into match with rivals India

With good batting line up and under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and supervision of Dhoni, Indian team looks pretty good to defend the title. There are hostels and areas like Munirka where Afghan, Pakistani and Indian students stay together, and such a match creates high tension.

“There are all kinds of possibilities – two spinners, two fast bowlers, three fast bowlers“, said Kohli.

And thus, his exclusion from the playing XI does surprise everyone. “But what has suited us, according to that we have picked our top 12”.

While India-Pakistan matches have always captivated the imagination of the avid cricket fan, these encounters have been few and far between, especially in recent years. “As a cricketer we are focused on the Champions Trophy“.

The line-up with four quicks has already decimated New Zealand and Bangladesh in the warm-up games of the Champions Trophy.

“It is true that on papers India are better than us but in today’s times game has changed”.

As the Selection Community of BCCI Selected 15 Number of Players to Play for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 based on the Performance they made at 2017’s match till IPL 2017.

Commenting on the team’s preparations ahead of the much-anticipated match against the Green Brigade, Kohli said: “We are hundred per cent motivated for the Pakistan game”.

The team is totally focused on the Champions Trophy. This time the captain of India Virat Kohli had taken the pressure on his shoulders.

In a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global teams, and with just three group games a side, Arthur emphasised how every match counted.

The star batsman insisted: “I don’t even want to know anything of this sort”.

The chairman also said that if the team plays to its potential, they could be in the finals and return home victorious.

But Arthur, after seeing Pakistan train Saturday, told reporters at Edgbaston: “They have topped their skills up, and they’re ready for a big game”. It’s fantastic. It’s the outside noise that there is.

The Indian media wrote about this dressing room apprehension ever since the team landed in England without revealing a proper source. We are focused on our livelihood (on the field). I will just request that when you don’t have knowledge on anything, please do not spread rumours. We can not take our foot off the pedal from any game.