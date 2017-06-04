Chaos, panic on London Bridge; Trump vows support — TERROR IN LONDON

Saturday night’s attack on London Bridge, which left 6 killed and dozens injured, came just days ahead of the election.

Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to attend the event.

The force said armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired. The Associated Press is reporting more than one person is dead, while other London papers said the death toll is higher. “I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid”.

Grande tweeted after the incident in the capital that she was “praying for London“.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

Police said there would be additional security in place.

More than 30 victims are being treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries. There are also multiple reports of police in boats searching the river under the bridge for possible victims.

Witnesses have described the attack as a “rampage”.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: “It veered to the right and people were trying to run away from it”.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

He added that “it did not look like an accident”, adding it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident”.

It was initially reported that police believed a stabbing in Vauxhall was linked to the events on London Bridge, but Scotland Yard said later it was unrelated.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants. Following the attack, friends and I initially felt safe enough to explore the city as long as we kept our distance from obvious political targets, but as the nonstop police vehicle sirens blared around us and the constant breaking news alerts updating us on a manhunt that included details of robberies and shootings and ultimately in a hostage situation in a kosher supermarket flooded our phones, any sense of safety left us – even after the perpetrators were captured and killed.

The One Love benefit concert is to go ahead in Manchester, despite the latest terror attack in London.

It is the third terrorist atrocity in Britain in less than three months after the Westminster and Manchester attacks in March and May.