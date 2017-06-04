Charlie Sheen Reveals His New Girlfriend, Jules

Actor Charlie Sheen has a new girlfriend named Jools, whom he brought to his daughter’s birthday party.

The actor posed for a few pictures with his blonde lady outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

In a video clip taken outside the restaurant, he said: ‘It’s my daughter’s birthday.

Now a year later, Sheen posed for pictures with Jools for the paparrazi and chatted with photographers as soon as she emerged from their vehicle. “This is my girlfriend, that’s Jools”.

And get this. Brooke’s the one who introduced Julia to Charlie!

At this time, it is unknown how old Jools is or how long she has been romantically linked to the 51-year-old actor.

As Charlie spoke to the cameras, Jools got out of their black vehicle and had her back turned away, until the actor called her over.

Before dating his nanny, he was previously married to model Donna Peele back in 1995. Sheen’s ex-wife and mother to Lola, Denise Richards was also at the celebration.

The couple also had two children during their three-year marriage.

Sheen’s most recent marriage was to actress Brooke Mueller. Jools and Charlie Sheen have been dating for three months, but they kept their relationship under wraps until now. Other reports have also claimed that there is word on Jools’ age or how the couple met, which makes this story even more confusing and interesting.

Everyone is a aware of Sheen’s HIV status since he shared the news with the world last year-but he was diagnosed in 2011.

“I’ve started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life”, he said.