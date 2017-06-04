Charlotte environmentalists, leaders push against Trump leaving Paris Climate Accord

The World Meteorological Organization sought to quantify Trump’s decision, estimating that USA withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

China and Europe vowed on Friday to honor their commitments under the 2015 Paris accord on climate change, one day after President Trump said the USA would abandon the landmark agreement.

“I made the U.K.’s position clear to President Trump last week at the G-7 meeting, as did the other G-7 leaders, and I made the position clear to President Trump last night”.

“On the other hand, climate action is unstoppable and I urge governments around the world to stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris agreement to the benefit of all of us”, he said, adding he was “deeply convinced” that USA “states, cities, the business community, the civil society will also remain engaged, will bet in the green economy”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation”.

It will take several years before the world “will have a proper understanding of what the implications are” of the U.S. withdrawal, Terblanche said.

Anticipating a possible US pullout, officials from China and the European Union – two of the world’s major polluters – had prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal.

Standing alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, EU Council President Donald Tusk said Friday that “We are convinced that yesterday’s decision by the United States to leave the Paris agreement is a big mistake”. The only other two countries are war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, which opposed the deal because it didn’t go far enough to control global warming.

Speaking to European business leaders alongside Li, Juncker said EU-China ties are underpinned by “a rules-based global system”. “The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of the Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated”, he said Friday.

“Does the president still believe that global warming is a hoax?”

The U.S. decision also prompted irate reactions in Asia and Latin America.

Barack Obama, who has always been a keen climate advocate, was pushed to create a good deal by dozens of business leaders as part of a full-page ad in the New York Times.

But not all cities want to withdraw from the accord.

Scientists say every fraction of a degree change in average temperatures can lead to noticeable swings in local weather patterns, though exact consequences are hard to predict.