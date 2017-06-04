Chelsea Manning leaves prison after sentence in leaks case is commuted

As one of his last acts before leaving office, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence, in effect allowing him to walk free 28 years early. 1st Class Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud.

In a brief statement released by the USA army, Manning said: “After another anxious four months of waiting, the day has finally arrived”.

Prior to her release Manning released a statement through the American Civil Liberties Union, in which she said she could “see a future for myself as Chelsea“.

Speaking to the BBC, Manning’s friend, the journalist Glenn Greenwald – who was involved in the publication of leaks from Edward Snowden – said she faced a hard life outside prison.

The exact details about her release have been kept secret in order to protect her privacy. The leak, which Manning said she provided “to show the true cost of war”, is considered to be the largest of its kind in US history. She looks forward to surviving and living her life in the outside world.

Manning was convicted in 2013 of stealing 750,000 pages of documents and videos pertaining to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as sensitive State Department cables before leaking them to WikiLeaks.

Past year alone, she attempted to commit suicide twice. “After so many years of government control over her body and gender, I know she [Manning] is eager to grow her hair, express her gender and negotiate decisions on her own terms“, said Stranglio.

The effort to get President Obama to commute Manning’s sentence was supported by a network of activists.

August 21, 2013: Manning is sentenced to 35 years in prison.

She was released on Wednesday after only serving seven years.

Ms Manning’s Attorney, Nancy Hollander, claimed her client’s “whole prosecution was unfair” and that “Chelsea wants very much to be a productive citizen, to help people”.

USA Today reported Manning will remain an active-duty, unpaid soldier, eligible for health care and other benefits while her court-martial conviction remains under appeal. She twice tried to commit suicide and faced long stretches of solitary confinement as well as denial of healthcare, Strangio said. “When I first wrote to Chelsea at the military prison in Kansas, she could not be filmed, nor could I communicate with her in any way other than through letters”, the film’s director told Rolling Stone as the cameras rolled.

Last September she went on hunger strike after demanding gender confirmation treatment, and was eventually given her request by the Army. Obama said he granted clemency partly because Manning had gone to trial and taken responsibility for her crime.