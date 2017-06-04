Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses married day after Wembley red

Chelsea gaffer, Antonio Conte has come to the defence of Victor Moses by insisting the Nigerian global is not a cheat despite his dive in the FA Cup final against Arsenal last Saturday. According to reports, terms of the contract were agreed to but not authorized by the board, so should they be satisfied with Wenger, it’ll come down to a simple nod and signature rather than any prolonged negotiations.

Chelsea made a woeful start and were behind after four minutes to Alexis Sanchez’s hugely controversial opener but when Diego Costa levelled in the 76th minute it seemed the fates were with the Blues despite playing with 10 men.

“This doesn’t influence anything”, record seven-times FA Cup victor Wenger told reporters after the match. Ramsey told the BBC: “Of course I want him to stay at the club”.

Aaron Ramsey, who scored his second FA Cup-winning goal having also secured the trophy in 2014 against Hull City, said he wants Wenger to continue in charge, praising his switch to a three-man defence which enabled Arsenal to finish the season strongly.

“I believe that it’s a positive trend, but it would be ridiculous if 20 years depends on one game or the future of the club depends on one game”, he said.

“Am I the right man to lead this club further?”

The Frenchman for months has been tight-lipped about his future amid supporter unrest.

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke likely has the final say on such a decision and his support of Wenger has been fairly unwavering.

“I don’t know how many would have expected that”.

“If Costa gets one in 90 minutes I’ve done my job”, Holding said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard. You go out there today, when can you get that, you know?

With Laurent Koscielny banned and Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi injured, Wenger called on club captain Per Mertesacker to start his first game in 392 days.

Moses was dismissed for a second booking in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Wembley, after a fall in the box on 68 minutes that referee Anthony Taylor judged to be simulation. They lost seven of 12 matches in all competitions and, despite an end-of-season rally, they finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification.

“Two weeks ago I was on holiday – I didn’t expect to play“, he said.

“It’s a pity that we didn’t win the FA Cup, but don’t forget we had a big (performance) to arrive here and we must be proud of this”.