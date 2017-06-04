Chennai textile showroom fire continues for second day

Chennai: A major market in the heart of Chennai remains blocked off as a fire raged for the second day in a row at a large shop which sells textiles. Heavy plumes of smoke have engulfed the area.

The top four floors caved in on Thursday morning owing to sustained intense heat while thick dark smoke continued to bellow out of the building.

None was injured and 12 people were rescued from the seven-story building, which houses Chennai Silks, a leading textile showroom on the busy Usman Road.

The eight-storey showroom caught fire on May 31.

As a precautionary measure, the Chennai Police have cordoned off the T Nagar locality which has affected the functioning of other business installations and offices in the area.

Local media are now reporting that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had given the building owners a permit to build only four floors, but almost double that were built. More than 100 water tanks were used, but narrow roads made it tough for emergency equipment to be brought to the spot.

Finance minister D Jayakumar, who was monitoring the rescue operations, said that after consulting with several experts including the technical team from Anna University and professors from Indian Institute of Technology, it was found that the Chennai Silks building was severely damaged due to fire and its stability is week.

Firemen surrounded the building and sprayed water from high-pressure valves to try and douse the blaze.

Lauding fire fighters for putting out the fire risking their lives, he said there was no loss of life due to efforts including declaration of the area as out of bounds for public. The building had false ceilings which are easily flammable.

“Pillars were strong and brick walls have cracked”, he said.