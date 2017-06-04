China calls climate change ‘global consensus’

President Trump announced Thursday that the USA will leave the Paris climate deal.

“I am proud to stand with other governors as we make sure that the inaction in D.C.is met by an equal force of action from the states”, Washington Gov. Inslee said in the statement.

West Virginia Coal Association Senior Vice President Chris Hamilton said US withdrawal from the Paris accord would build confidence in USA mining and industry even if it wouldn’t make major changes on the ground.

If the US president disavows an agreement most of the world agrees with, USA brands should show that they are environmental leaders, even if the country they call home is not. “We will double our efforts to fight climate change“.

“It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues”, said Dujarric.

The mechanics of the U.S. exit are complicated.

And so at 10 p.m. Paris time, it was, in a rather stunning display of support.

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has chose to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. This means that the country is likely to participate to some degree in worldwide climate talks, just as it did when former President George W. Bush pulled out of another global climate pact ― the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. He said he would consider re-entry if the US could get a better deal. Their ranks included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (who, though he had no diplomatic experience prior to assuming his position, presumably knows something about business and the environment) and Ivanka, who apparently doesn’t have as much influence with her father as we thought. Twenty-five companies, including technology giants Apple, Facebook and Google, took out an advertisement in major newspapers on 1 June arguing that exiting the Paris accord would harm USA economic competitiveness.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”, Obama said.

“It is clear that a decision by the White House to leave the Paris Agreement would further isolate the US not only in economic terms because the transition goes on but also in political terms”, Trio said Wednesday. In 2015, the Obama administration vowed to cut greenhouse-gas emissions 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 as part of the Paris deal. “I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack”.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay in the pact.

Trump pulls USA from climate pact: Is China set to lead?

Trump doesn’t “comprehensively understand” the terms of the accord, though European leaders tried to explain the process for withdrawing to him “in clear, simple sentences” during summit meetings last week, Jean-Claude Juncker said in Berlin. Additionally, the private sector is shifting toward cleaner energy regardless: Cheap natural gas and renewables will continue to drive the retirement of coal plants.

“As an worldwide humanitarian organization, we are confronted with the realities of climate change every day and see the devastating impact on the lives of the people we serve”, Bill O’Keefe, vice president for advocacy and government relations for CRS, stated on Thursday.

Countries put forward individual pledges for curbing emissions and agreed to meet regularly to review and strengthen those pledges in the hopes of avoiding catastrophic warming.

Countries pledged on various levels to help reduce global carbon emissions and aim to keep global temperatures from rising more than two degrees Celsius, as compared to average temperatures from the pre-industrial age, by the end of the 21st century.