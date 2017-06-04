China dismisses credit downgrade

“Such stimulus will contribute to rising debt across the economy as a whole”. However, Moody’s upgraded its outlook to stable from negative, where it had been since last March.

In the meantime, China’s leaders have identified the containment of financial risks and asset bubbles as a top priority for the year, even at the expense of some reform programs.

The US ratings agency downgraded Hong Kong’s rating to Aa2 from Aa1 and said credit trends in China would continue to have a significant impact on Hong Kong’s credit profile due to close economic, financial and political ties with the mainland. Beijing is aiming for growth of around 6.5% for the year, the lowest target in over two decades.

“We do not think that the reform effort will have sufficient impact, sufficiently quickly, to contain the erosion of credit strength associated with the combination of economy-wide leverage and slower growth”, the agency stated.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, as of 2016, China had a total of 27.33 trillion yuan ($4 trillion) of government debt with the GDP totaling 74.41 trillion yuan.

As a effect, Moody’s expects the government’s direct debt burden to rise slowly towards 40% of GDP by 2018 and closer to 45% by the end of the decade, while other fiscal risks will rise from issues including high levels of off-book local government borrowing.

Hong Kong on Thursday criticized a decision by Moody’s to cut the city’s credit rating, just hours after China’s credit rating was downgraded over concerns of ballooning debt and slowing economic growth.

Peter Rosenstreich, Swissquote Bank, commented: “While the credit rating cuts failed to hurt China’s stock markets, AUD headed lower following industrial commodities weakness and risk in China”.

While the Moody’s downgrade will likely increase the borrowing cost modestly for the government of Beijing, and its enterprises that are state-owned, it is still comfortably within the investment grade range for its current rating.

China hadn’t seen a rating downgrade since 1989, despite the fact that its economy been slowing down for some years. But it increased its outlook from negative to stable, citing the government’s cash reserves, meaning further downgrades were unlikely. ‘A psychological blow’Christopher Balding, an associate professor at the HSBC School of Business at Peking University in Shenzhen, described the downgrade as “a psychological blow that China will not take kindly to and absolutely speaks to the rising financial pressures”.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Finance claims the methodology used in the downgrade does not accurately account for the country’s capacity to expand demand, and said Moody’s “overestimate the difficulties facing the Chinese economy”.