China, EU agree clean energy needs global solution: EU’s Juncker

Speaking to reporters on Thursday before Trump’s decision was announced, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.

It will be widely seen as a rebuff to the U.S., as President Trump deliberates on withdrawal from the accord. “But the fight against climate change and all the research, innovation and technological progress it will bring will continue with or without the United States”.

“We are living in times of global uncertainty and see that we have a responsibility to expand our partnership in all the different areas and to push for a world order based on law”, she said.

“Climate change is not a fairy tale”.

In a tweet, Trump said an announcement would come in the “next few days”, ratcheting up the tension over what could be one of the biggest decisions of his presidency. The two countries had ratified the Paris deal previous year, helping the agreement enter into force that November.

On climate, Beijing is taking action. Foreign investment opportunities, he said, were far different from when China first opened up.”I do hope you can put things into context”.

But Beijing is not likely to take the lead on its own.

China’s emergence as a new, alternative unifying force is hardly limited to environment.

Tajani said earlier he would confer with Tusk and Juncker about “joint initiatives to be adopted together as a European Union” to offset the decision.

“It’s quite unusual for these EU-China summits to produce a bold diplomatic statement, so this is pretty unprecedented, and it’s a sign of the commitment of both sides to continuing to work on climate mitigation”, Hilton said. Earlier this year, Xi made a high-profile speech in Davos, Switzerland, embracing at least the idea of an economic globalization that Western leaders like Trump are increasingly fleeing. While it tops the world in the amount of energy it sources from solar and wind, its economy remains reliant on energy-intensive, intensely polluting industry.

The joint statement, the first between the China and the European Union, commits to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and helping raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions. "And that kind of soft power and economic engagement is going to translate very much into political influence".

Juncker told the business conference on Friday that China and the European Union recognised the need for global solutions and this was nowhere more important than full implementation of the Paris agreement.”There is no reverse gear to energy transition”.

Figueres clarified that she is not happy that President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris agreement.

“That is a competitive distortion against which we can only protect ourselves by saying: Whoever wants to have access to our market – and the European market is the biggest market in the world – needs to respect the European standards”, he added, as cited by Politico.

India’s Prime Minister this week re-affirmed its commitment to the agreement in a meeting with German Chancelor Angela Merkel. He said that even though “it looks like that attempt failed”. the “law is the law”.