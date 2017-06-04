China, EU claim climate leadership as United States steps back

Hua said developed countries should be obligated to provide funding through the Green Climate Fund to developing countries in dealing with climate change, within the framework of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris climate agreement. Trump pulled out of the agreement which former President Barack Obama and a host of other countries signed in 2015.

In addition to these reactions on the social media, the heads of state for France, Germany and Italy issued an official statement making it clear that the clause of the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated. Given the special US-UK relationship, May adding her signature to the letter would have given it more weight.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that the USA withdrawal won’t prevent the rest of the world from pressing ahead with efforts to curb global warming. It also goes against pressure to remain a part of the agreement, which 195 nations are signed onto.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but also the world’s largest investor in renewable energies.

China is expected to announce a new climate partnership with the European Union on 2 June.

He said he would notify the U.N. Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that USA cities, states, businesses and others will aim to meet the United States’ commitment to reducing emissions 26 percent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

“Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100″, Trump said during the announcement, according to Reuters. “This is more about the diminishing of American leadership and credibility than about the rise of others – yet”.

To this end, the agreement included long-term greenhouse gas emissions target contributions for each country. But the U.S. decision does not yet spell doom for the climate itself.

On a day where most of the world condemned the US President’s actions, Hosking praised them, saying Trump was showing he’s a politician who actually sticks to his word.

Supporters of the decision in US believe pulling out of the pact will save jobs, unburden industries, and save money.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt repeatedly refused on Friday to answer direct yes-or-no questions as to whether President Trump still believes that climate change is a hoax or if he has accepted it as real. Specifically, it requires countries to set their own targets for reducing emissions by 2020.

Former New York City major, Michael Bloomberg, is coordinating an effort among 30 mayors, three governors, 80 university presidents and over 100 businesses to independently align with the Paris Agreement’s goal of curbing USA carbon emissions, the New York Times reported Friday.