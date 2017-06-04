China, EU claim climate leadership as USA steps back

Only two other countries had previously rejected the accord: Nicaragua – which felt the deal did not go far enough in cutting emissions – and Syria.

“There is reason to be hopeful especially when you look at countries like China who have said very publicly yesterday [Thursday] that they’re going to stay within the Paris Accord and also they’re setting up cap and trade system, much similar to that of Quebec, California and Ontario’s”, said Heurtel. “We will support them and fight on their side”. The Dominican Sisters of Peace call on President Trump to reconsider his decision, which, if implemented, will have long-term negative effects on the health of the planet.

“We all share the same responsibility”, he concluded his remarks.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave an address, in English, in which he riffed on Trump’s campaign slogan.

We’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair.

During Trump’s speech Thursday, he claimed that USA contributions to the Green Climate Fund – a pool of money the United Nations uses to help countries implement clean energy tech – and other environmental initiatives have placed a “draconian” burden on the United States.

Americans are also becoming more concerned about the environment and climate change, although neither of these is a dominating issue on their radar.

The earliest possible date for America’s official withdrawal from the Paris agreement is Nov 4, 2020 – the day after the next U.S. presidential election – although Trump’s current term in office is not due to end until Jan 20, 2021.

That kind of rhetoric nearly could have come from Macron’s election opponent, Marine le Pen, the far-right French politician who Trump openly supported this spring.

By leaving the Paris Agreement, Trump fulfilled his campaign promise, but had aroused discord both at home and overseas.

But what do Americans think is causing climate change, and what do they think should be done about it? “Maybe countries like China, India, and Russian Federation that pay lip service to the climate change agenda with no real intention to follow through can breathe easier”, he said. Bloomberg is adding a relatively small bundle to that pot.

Mr Obama led the chorus of disapproval after Mr Trump confirmed his decision to pull out, saying the Trump administration had chose to join “the small handful of nations that reject the future”. Pruitt answered, moving on without answering on Trump’s behalf. It’s hard to argue with these basic core values that Trump emphasized in his speech.

The march will come a day before another anti-Trump protest: the March For Truth, one of many marches planned across the country calling for more “accountability and transparency” from elected officials.