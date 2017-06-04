China, Germany agree to speed up talks on China-EU investment agreement

Germany is the first stop for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on a European tour that comes amid growing concern in Germany over some of Trump’s policies, especially on climate change and protectionism.

With Trump seeking to renegotiate the climate accord, the prospects of which remain highly unclear, US sub-national bodies have committed to sticking to the parameters of the Paris agreement.

China has led worldwide calls to keep up the fight against global warming, hours before U.S. president Donald Trump announces whether he will pull out of the Paris climate accord.

At the weekend G7 summit of wealthy nations, European and Canadian officials warned Trump that the United States risked ceding global leadership on combating climate change to China if it withdrew from the Paris accord. Since President Donald Trump was elected, China has warned him a USA exit would defy the wishes of the rest of the world.

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change, which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”, Cuomo said.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on Thursday afternoon USA time (3 p.m. EDT; 1900 GMT).

The Paris Agreement was adopted by 196 parties in Paris in 2015 and it went into effect in November past year.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out in favor of the climate accord. The companies said it would reduce competitive imbalances for USA companies, expand the market for innovative clean technology and reduce business risks posed by future negative climate impacts.Still, he said that the carbon levels agreed to by the prior administration “would be highly crippling to the U.S. economic growth”, and said that, if the president had to choose between limiting carbon and economic growth, “growing our economy is going to win”. But he added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.

At a regularly scheduled news conference Thursday, Hua said: “No matter whether other countries’ positions may change, we will continue to uphold” a model of sustainable development.

China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide in recent years.

“We wish to work with the European Union to strengthen our communication and practical cooperation in climate change”, Hua said.

While not mentioning the U.S.by name, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that climate change is a “global challenge” that no country can ignore.

On the worldwide stage, Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw the USA from the deal drew notable outrage. Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways”. And the final decision may not be entirely clear-cut: Aides were still deliberating on “caveats in the language”, one official said.

While a number of them had detailed editorials on the disasters and the repercussions Trump’s decision could have, some of the more vocal tabloids didn’t mince their words in their front page.