In a phone call with the USA president shortly after his White House announcement, Mrs May expressed her “disappointment” at the move and stressed the United Kingdom remains committed to the landmark 2015 agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

If you oppose Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement, you’re not alone.

User “kisschick” says: “Trump’s ignorant and reckless decision to exist the Paris Climate agreement will give greater powers to our country over the next decade”.

Related: What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

“I made the UK’s position clear to president Trump last week at the G7 meeting, as did the other G7 leaders, and I made the position clear to president Trump last night”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a rare joint statement the agreement could not be renegotiated and urged their allies to hasten efforts to combat climate change.

The investment will create over 13 million jobs in the sector, the National Energy Administration said on January 5 in a document that lays out its plan to develop the nation’s energy sector during the five-year 2016 to 2020 period.

Like Musk, many American corporate leaders favored keeping the United States in the agreement – which was reached in Paris in 2015 and signed by almost 200 countries – by asking Trump in an open letter this week to reaffirm commitment to the accord. Nicaragua refused to sign because of the voluntary nature of the agreement, with Nicaragua’s climate negotiator at the time saying, “We’re not going to submit because voluntary responsibility is a path to failure. And they won’t be”, Trump said.

Since it was uploaded, the video has had over 30,000 retweets, and knowing how much time The Donald spends on Twitter, we’re betting he’s seen it by now.

China – the world’s biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases – has been at the heart of global efforts to persuade the United States, the second largest emitter, to remain in the 2015 Paris agreement. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking in Singapore on Friday, also called the USA decision “disappointing… but not at all surprising”, adding that Australia remained “committed to our Paris commitments”. It said the withdrawal of the USA was a sad day for the world community.

Musk said earlier this week that he would consider quitting the councils if Trump went ahead with the withdrawal. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. The pact calls on countries to commit to helping keep global temperature rises at lower than 2 degrees Celsius.

Announcing his decision on Thursday, Mr Trump claimed the Paris deal allows countries such as China and India to carry on polluting at the expense of the United States economy and jobs.

Germany’s powerful auto industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the “regrettable” USA decision.