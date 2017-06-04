China likely to gain with U.S. withdrawal from Paris accord

Climate scientists have taken issue with some of the research used by President Trump to bolster his case for withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

Those urging the Trump administration to keep the US promise on the Paris agreement have made opposite charges around the potential jobs impact.

Trump said he would “terminate” USA obligations to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), a main arm of U.N. climate funds, saying Washington had already paid $1 billion and that “many other nations haven’t spent anything, and many of them will never pay one dime”.

It appears, he says, that the White House cherry picked the lowest number they could find among studies that explored the impact of the climate accord.

The 2016 study also emphasized that tacking climate change and global warming needed much more.

South Africa said the US has a “moral obligation” to support poorer countries in the global effort against climate change.

On Thursday the USA president announced he would pull his country out of the landmark agreement that has commitments from every country in the world except Syria and Nicaragua.

In what could turn into a global diplomatic realignment, the European Union and China held summit talks that EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker said could be a signal to the world.

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank joined a growing chorus of corporate executives criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

To take advantage of the opportunities, and to do the right thing for our future, everyday people need to keep the pressure up to make sure the next prime minister, and all heads of state, show a united front for the Paris Agreement. Much more urgently, Trump has called into question the USA commitment to the transatlantic alliance, which for seven decades has been the world’s most important guarantor of peace and engine of prosperity.

The comment came after Corbyn described Trump’s decision as “reckless and dangerous”. There are many other examples.

African nations joined in protesting the USA withdrawal as the world’s poorest continent seeks financial help in combating global warming.

To meet the emissions reductions commitments agreed to in the Paris Accord, local and state governments will have to wean themselves off fossil fuel use and rapidly adopt clean energy.

Trump said: The U.S.is the largest contributor to the GCF.

The Paris accord aims to prevent average temperature around the world from heating up by more than 3.6 degrees before the end of the century, compared to before the start of the industrial age.

“That incredible diplomatic achievement could not have been secured without the decisive role of the United States of America”. Hillary Clinton called this step as a historic mistake, and this thought was shared by many in the global front.