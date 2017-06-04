China paying close attention to U.S. decision to quit Paris climate deal

CNET also noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk made good with his promise to leave Trump’s council of advisers if he pushes through with the Paris Agreement exit.

“I am disappointed by the administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement”, said Costello, whose district covers the northern part of the county, as well as parts of Montgomery, Berks and Lebanon counties.

Trump said Washington would not honour its carbon-cutting contribution, nor global climate finance commitments made under his predecessor Barack Obama.

It also shows that Trump has little regard for his country’s worldwide reputation and that he remains under the spell of climate change deniers and nationalists with limited grasp of science or the economic implications.

Meehan, who had signalled his support for the claimate agreement earlier, described the decision as one that “diminishes America’s leadership role on the world stage”.

It’s hard to see how Trump’s decision to exit the Paris deal is anything other than an own goal. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver.”He also sent a mail to all Apple employees stating his disappointment over the USA government’s decision to withdraw from the accord”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing that the deal embodies the broadest consensus of the global community on coping with climate change. Donald Trump said that the United States did not benefit from the Paris Climate Agreement and faced negative criticism from various political leaders as well as business giants.

Hua also said China would like to work with the global community, including the United States, to expand cooperation in handling climate change.

Obama, whose administration negotiated the agreement, said the countries that remain in the Paris deal will “reap the benefits in “jobs and industries created” and that the United States should be “at the front of the pack”.

Vestas said a withdrawal from the climate pact makes little economic sense.

Politicians around the globe joined in condemning President Trump with Japan’s finance minister saying he was “angry” and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker deeming the decision as “seriously wrong”.

The billionaire said: “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America. the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord“.

Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.

She also warned that quitting the Paris accord meant missing out on future jobs and growth in the green economy.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called on Trump to reverse what she called a dramatic decision, adding: “If we want to avoid the most devastating effects of the climate crisis, the next four years are crucial”. “We can not overlook the fact that climate change remains one of the biggest environmental risks to humanity”.