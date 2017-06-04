China reaches for climate leadership mantle

Several major US companies, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and IBM Corp, on Friday said their CEOs will remain in an influential presidential advisory group despite objecting to President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Trump said he took the decision to protect the interest of American businesses and workers.

The European Union and China on Thursday – before Trump spoke – announced that they will abide by the Paris accord’s terms, leaving the United States to essentially go it alone on climate policy.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year, said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy, cost U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

Trump cited China’s continued emissions as one justification for withdrawing from the climate accord, which the Republican said unfairly burdened US industries.

Some of those opposed to pulling out of the pact, however, said that much of the data the other side presented was either erroneous, scientifically dubious, misleading or out of date.

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.

“I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement“. There’s no denying that all this is helped by strong political incentives, but the global reaction to Trump’s decision shows the will is still there.

Germany’s powerful vehicle industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the “regrettable” USA decision.

The joint statement, the first between the China and the European Union, will commit to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and helping raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions. “And if we can’t, that’s fine”, he said.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox also criticized Trump’s move, saying on Twitter: “He’s declaring war on the planet itself”.

Under the EU Commission’s Climate and Energy Package, Ireland is required to deliver a 20 per cent reduction in non-ETS greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, compared to 2005 levels.

Listed as the second biggest polluter in the world behind China, the United States now joins just two other countries who did not commit to the pact, Nicaragua and Syria.

Might a more vocal push from climate-friendly Republicans have changed the Paris outcome?

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015”.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on the U.S.”.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty will remain on the council, the company said on Friday as it reaffirmed its support for the Paris accord.

According to an article in the MIT Technology Review, Donald Trump and his team quoted figures from an earlier MIT study which was done a year before the Paris Climate Agreement was signed and therefore could not factor in the emission pledges of all the signatories to the accord.

A small group of sceptics, some of them in the White House, believe the Paris pact threatened business.

A number of figures from US industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move.

Pruitt declined to tell reporters at the White House whether Trump now believes it is real and threatens the country. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. “He added that the U.S. also needed to think what would become of the workers who would lose their jobs and how to prevent them from joining the scores of people living below the poverty line”.