China’s looking to the EU for a partner in climate action

“The UNFCC also made an announcement rejecting the possibility of renegotiation”, Hua said.

Expressing deep concern over his successor’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate pact, former USA president Barack Obama said by doing so, the Trump Administration has joined a small handful of nations that reject the future.

Obama signed on to the Paris deal by executive decree – not with Senate approval – and Trump is thus perfectly within his rights to rescind US participation in the same way.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday renewed his criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Jerry Brown’s office said.

But, in a nod to concerns that U.S. global leadership has been damaged by the decision to quit the Paris deal, he urged partners “to keep it in perspective”.

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations.

“All the discussions we had through the last several weeks have been focused on one singular issue: Is Paris good or not for this country?” said Pruitt.

Trump announced America is “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens that would cost the United States millions of jobs and billions in cold hard cash. He has previously called climate change a “hoax” and indicated he was leaving the agreement, saying it’s a “bad deal” for the US economy.

Bloomberg is a special United Nations envoy for mayors and local leaders seeking to meet the goals of the Paris agreement.

“We are opposed to the Trump administration’s choice to withdraw from the Paris Agreement”.

In the wake of the Trump administration’s sudden withdrawal from the worldwide stage, local leaders - especially, though not limited to, those in progressive areas of the country - are recommitting to their work on climate policy. “Countries worked hard for the agreement for years and many countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have already said that the agreement will not be renegotiated”.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose 484 members and 600 Associates serve in 24 states, Nigeria and Peru, are committed to reducing the impact of global climate change. “The world applauded when we joined Paris, and you know why?”

To say that the climate accord “hamstrings” the USA while allowing India and China to increase their emissions is “baffling”.

US mayors also voiced their criticism of Trump’s decision, vowing to recommit to local efforts to curb climate change. Its goal is to reduce global emissions and prevent global temperatures from rising.

“Couldn’t of put it better.bravo.I’m exhausted of footing the bill for the world”, another said.