China’s media calls Trump’s withdrawal from Paris accord ‘global setback’

President Donald Trump undermined the nation’s security and American leadership in the world with his announcement Thursday that the USA would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. That’s a national disgrace.

Announcing his much-anticipated decision from the Rose Garden of the White House when the day temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius, Trump said he has been elected to represent Pittsburg and not Paris.

“While the loss of America’s leadership is unfortunate, this is a struggle that is far from over”, he said.

Trump was correct when he said the Paris deal economically damaged the U.S.at the expense of foreign competitors, who do not face the same constraints on their energy resources as America did under its terms. The pullout will align the United States with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the accord.

The European Union’s climate change commissioner, Miguel Arias Cañete, said the announcement “has galvanized us rather than weakened us, and this vacuum will be filled by new, broad, committed leadership”.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas said: “We are the climate movement”. “They can do whatever they want for 13 years”.

An Exxon representative said the 2015 accord was “critical” given the rising emissions from India and China.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”, Mr Obama warned in a statement.

Former President Obama lamented the decision to leave the first global agreement to set all nations on “a low-carbon course, and to protect the world we leave to our children”.

Macron said he regrets the move by Trump as “there is no Plan B, because there is no Planet B” on climate.

“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement”, Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, also wrote on Twitter. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”.

“How long do you think it’s going to be before we have water on Biscayne Boulevard?” asked Bob Mandela, treasurer for the climate change organization, 350 South Florida.

Brown is about to begin a trip to China to discuss emissions-reduction policies with other leaders and has promised to fill the void left by the Trump administration.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said his country would honor its commitments on climate change. California, New York and Washington together account for about 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, Brown’s office said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, pictured listening to President Trump speak at the White House on January 23, 2017, is not pleased.

Trump has taken a hard stance on climate change; at times calling it a hoax by China.

“We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris agreement”, said Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and one of the study’s authors.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.

Norway’s largest pension fund with 53 billion euro ($59.5 billion) in assets under its management said it would continue to invest in renewable energy despite the American president’s decision, saying in a statement that “Donald Trump is jumping off a train that has already left the station”.