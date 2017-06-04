China’s top diplomat wants peaceful resolution over North Korea

They also discussed regional issues of concern, with China’s foreign ministry saying in a statement that Yang told Japan it should view China’s development as an opportunity, not a threat, and that it should deal with issues like the South China Sea and Taiwan cautiously and keep its word.

“Japan and China need to work together to strongly urge North Korea to avoid further provocative actions and obey things like United Nations resolutions.”

Yang is now on a three-day visit to Japan.

He said that Japan hopes to enhance exchanges at all levels with China, promote friendship between the two peoples, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences and improve communication and coordination with China on worldwide and regional affairs.

Amidst one of the multiple high-level political dialogues between the two states, Yang explained that mutual trust was fundamental to maintain a stable relationship between the two countries.

Yang occupies a post equivalent to deputy prime minister and is superior to the foreign minister in the Chinese government.

Welcoming Japan to cooperate with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, Yang stressed that the two countries should adapt themselves to the new situations and nurture new growth points, and conduct win-win cooperation in more areas and at higher levels.

After arriving in Japan on Monday, Yang held talks with Foreign Minister Fumiko Kishida and Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of the National Security Council and a key foreign policy aide to Abe.

Japan is eager to improve relations quickly because it is anxious about China and the USA banding together on North Korea and other issues, eroding Japan’s standing in East Asia.

During his stay in Japan, Yang met with other senior Japanese officials, when he also urged Tokyo to honor its commitments on historical issues and the Taiwan question.

Abe and Yang also agreed to coordinate a trilateral summit including South Korea that will be chaired by Japan.