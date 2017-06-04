China stumps market, pushes yuan to 7-month highs

The Chinese yuan extended its gaining streak against the U.S. dollar Thursday, as China’s central bank continued guiding the currency higher in the market.

The central bank’s decision to add a “counter-cyclical adjustment factor” to the formula used to calculate its daily yuan reference rate, further dilutes the influence of the daily closing price against the dollar, lessening transparency and the role of market forces in its calculation, analysts insist. Many market participants believe dollar selling by the biggest state-owned banks in recent weeks has been a key part of government efforts to support the exchange rate.

Another reason for concern is Moody’s Investors’ Service decision to cut China’s credit rating for the first time in almost 30 years, with debt continuing to rise. Bets on a weaker yuan have also risen: Investors speculating on the yuan in offshore forward markets started betting on sharper depreciation again in mid-May. The yuan has jumped nearly 2% offshore since the May 24 rating cut, which likely spurred intervention from the authorities and even the changes to the fixing formula, said Jason Daw, head of emerging-market currency strategy at Societe Generale SA.

“Needless to say, the market is a tad shell-shocked this morning while searching for some policy clarity from the PBOC”.

While most agree the hand of the state is probably at play when it comes to the yuan’s best-in-Asia move higher, what’s less clear is the motivation. Most theories revolve around a change in strategy at the central bank (perhaps to counteract last week’s Moody’s Investors Service downgrade, perhaps to prepare for a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase this month), with last week’s unveiling of a tool to smooth out volatility in the daily fixing seen as evidence of the shift.

China said on Friday it was introducing an unspecified “counter-cyclical factor”, meant to discourage speculation and persistent depreciation pressure, though the currency had been largely stable earlier in the year as the dollar floundered.

The currency has gained almost 2 percent so far this year, with half of that coming just in the last month.

“The sudden surge in the yuan caused some panic among bank clients”.

Outside the survey, UBS Group AG analysts also boosted their view on the yuan, citing tighter controls on capital outflows and a weaker dollar.

“And it is more important to let the market understand that the Chinese economy has showed good and stable momentum, which would provide a solid base for stabilising development in the future”, the paper said.

The overnight CNH Hibor rate, a gauge of yuan funding costs between banks in Hong Kong, spiked from 5.35 per cent on Tuesday to 21.1 per cent on Wednesday, and subsequently to 42.8 per cent on Thursday, making the cost of borrowing yuan funds to traders who convert the proceeds to buy dollar-denominated assets, to soar through the roof, forcing many out of their positions.

Friday’s official guidance via the daily midpoint was the strongest since November 10.

While the United States has backed off some of its more strident criticism of China’s currency policy, Nomura Holdings Inc analysts said in a May 26 note that they noticed a shift in the yuan’s fixing regime from early April, just before Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.