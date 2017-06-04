China vows to uphold Paris climate pact after Donald Trump withdraws US

Despite Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement, Hua said: “We also stand ready to cooperate with the worldwide community members including the United States to push forward green, low-carbon development globally”. The US only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewable energy.

Beijing vowed Friday to uphold the Paris climate accord after the United States withdrew from the pact, saying it was a “responsibility shouldered by China as a responsible major country”. Now the 194 remaining countries in the agreement are going to have to figure out a way forward without the US.

Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E, have signed on to a letter running as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday arguing in favor of the climate pact, and warning of potential “retaliatory measures” by other nations. And the labor market saw weaker-than expected job growth. It demonstrates the U.S.is willing to back away from a coalition it assembled just 18 months ago. “Right now everyone wants to live by, work by, and play on the city’s three rivers, whereas 20 years ago they were seen as a little bit too dirty, maybe a little risky, and without the amenities there today”.

Anticipating a possible U.S. pullout, officials from China and the European Union – two of the world’s major polluters – had prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal. “Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement”.

“As far as the vulnerable developing countries are concerned they have long since factored in this non-payment of the U.S.’s dues”, said Saleemul Huq, of the University of Bangladesh. “The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of the Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated”, he said after meeting his Chinese counterpart.

“We are committed to ensuring that we will do our best to address the issue related to climate change and global warming”, Vardhan told reporters. He said that it was important to have a seat at the table, and that his participation did not reflect an endorsement of Trump’s positions or that of the administration.

The president of the European Council says the EU and China are convinced that the US decision is a “big mistake”.

But, in a nod to concerns that U.S. global leadership has been damaged by the decision to quit the Paris deal, he urged partners “to keep it in perspective”.

The president believes in a clean environment, clean air, clean water.

Reactions to today’s withdrawal have been echoed in various other statements from city leaders.

“It gives the USA the ability to participate in future climate discussions to safeguard its economic and environmental best interests”, ConocoPhillips spokesperson Daren Beaudo said in an email to Bloomberg.

In announcing his decision, Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.