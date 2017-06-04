China warns of ‘global consensus’ on tackling climate change

But Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, has come to the view that the standards set out in the agreement did not work for the US economy and the question was whether to try to change those standards within the agreement or pull out, another senior administration official said.

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubts about climate change, at times calling it a hoax to weaken US industry. However, others on Trump’s team are pushing him to withdraw, something he promised to do as a candidate.

Michael Brune says future generations will look with “stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”.

If Trump does decide to pull out, he has a number of options.

The president could decide to stay in the treaty, but adjust the voluntary US targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

India and Spain on Wednesday expressed their commitment to fighting climate change and reiterated their support for implementing the Kyoto and Paris accords.

Trump says during a White House Rose Garden announcement that the USA will exit the landmark climate agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions to slow climate change.

“The U.S.is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers”, it reads.

Rajoy and Modi agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of combatting climate change.

Trump says the deal “disadvantages” the US and i.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi says Trump is “denying scientific truths, removing safeguards that protect our health and our environment, protecting polluters and. threatening our national and global security”.

Language for the withdrawal was still being prepared Wednesday, and will likely include specific legal conditions crafted by Trump’s administration. That option would provide a fast track and could be done in a year, but would deny the USA a future seat at the table, locking the country out of future climate talks.

It comes as Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila told parliament on Wednesday such a move would be a “big setback”.

“Many times I’ve made the argument that climate action actually creates jobs and creates growth, which is what the United States want, what Canada wants – it’s what every country wants”.

Guterres also pledged to work with developing countries to mobilize resources to tackle the impact of climate change and strengthen efforts by small island states against “the existential threat” that global warming poses.

“Climate change presents both business risks and business opportunities”.

A frustrated German Chancellor Angela Merkel later warned that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands”, citing the differences with Washington on climate change as evidence of their divergent paths.

Worldwide policy experts say that the decision will also affect US standing overseas. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

McKenna said the rest of the world doesn’t intend to sit and wait for Trump.

Trump had indicated on his global trip last week that he was thinking he would honor his campaign promise to withdraw from the agreement, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump will announce Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact, according to a White House official, congressional officials and others briefed by the White House.

Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement. Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

The Republican vowed at the time to “cancel” the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president on January 20, part of an effort to bolster US oil and coal industries.

And Trump has reversed himself before on major policy pledges, including on whether to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement, a step the president no longer favors.