Chinese Media Tears Into Trump’s ‘Selfish And Irresponsible’ Paris Withdrawal

Several of those states had formalized their resolve to follow the Paris deal’s goals, with Washington state, NY and California announcing they had formed the U.S. Climate Alliance.

Trump said implementing the accord would have wrought havoc with the paper, cement, iron and steel, coal, and natural gas sectors of the American economy and would have meant $3 trillion in lost GDP, 6.5 million industrial job losses and $7,000 less in annual income for American households.

Numerous other signatory states are also already moving toward a greener future, and the alliance may encourage them to set more aggressive goals.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met with Li on Thursday in Berlin, pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after Mr. Trump’s “highly regrettable” decision.

“We think the Paris accord reflects the widest agreement of the worldwide community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome”, said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

The Earth is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner as a result of the Trump’s decision because America’s pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures, scientists said. Some of the mayors and leaders in those states have spoken out against the decision.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday that the USA had “a terrific record” of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions before the Paris agreement and that he doesn’t think ongoing efforts in that area will stop now.

Trump announced on Thursday that the United States, the world’s second biggest greenhouse gas emitter, would immediately stop implementing the 195-nation agreement brokered by Barack Obama in 2015.

Several states, notably California, jump-started the electric vehicle industry in the United States by writing regulations requiring auto companies to sell a certain percentage of zero-emissions vehicles.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Hamilton said.

“That’s the message mayors, governors, and business leaders all across the USA have been sending”.

Plank joins the opposition from chief executives such as Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., Tim Cook of Apple Inc. and Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical Co.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but also the world’s largest investor in renewable energies.

What was agreed in Paris?

The agreement was loosely framed so as to ensure that each nation can come up with their own customised solutions to deal with climate change issues. While this move is likely to have a limited effect on United States emissions in the short term, the effects, however, will be felt globally. Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up.

Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies says the world’s average temperature has risen by about 0.8C since 1880, two-thirds of that since 1975.

How is it imposed and how do we know if nations are on track?