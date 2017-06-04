Chris Cornell Had Prescription Drugs in System at Time of Death

Michigan’s Wayne County Medical Examiner released the autopsy and toxicology report in the death of Chris Cornell Friday, with the coroner confirming that the manner of death was suicide and that “drugs did not contribute to the cause of death”.

Drugs found in Cornell’s system, including: “butalbital, lorazepam, pseudoephedrine and its metabolite norpseudoephedrine, caffeine, and naloxone”, did not contribute to his death, the autopsy says.

According to TMZ, the singer’s widow Vicky and other family members were angry when the medical examiners revealed last month that Cornell committed suicide by hanging.

Cornell was found by a security guard who kicked in two locked doors at his hotel room on May 18.

Vicky Karayiannis, the wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has released a heartbreaking statement following the release of the toxicology report on Friday.

Vicky added: “After so many years of sobriety, this moment of awful judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind”.

Immediately after her husband’s death, Karayiannis pointed out that lorazepam-often sold under the brand name Ativan-can produce suicidal thoughts.

He also spoke of periods of depression and agoraphobia.

However, there is no doubt that what caused his death was the hanging.

Spitz said it could have been administered when Cornell was found unresponsive.

Vicky Cornell has said that she talked to her husband immediately after the Detroit show and he had indicated that he may have taken extra Ativan.

Grammy Award-winning Cornell formed Soundgarden in 1984 and was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement originating in Seattle .

“The demons he wrestled with were real, but he harnessed those demons and rode them like a mother-flipping chariot of lightning strapped with Marshall stacks to make some of the greatest rock ‘n” roll of all time’.