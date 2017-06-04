Chris Cornell’s wife writes heartfelt tribute: ‘I will fight for you’

Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell was laid to rest on Friday in a funeral and memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery attended by celebrities Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Courtney Love and the singer’s family.

Morello, Brolin, and Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron provided eulogies next to four large portraits of their departed friend at the ceremony.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Karayiannis, and their daughter, Toni Cornell, were at the service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the musician was buried.

In addition to his music, Cornell also became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

A small group of fans gathered outside the cemetery gates during the service, with Soundgarden music playing from a stack of speakers.

Cornell’s ashes were interred in a final resting place adjacent to that of his longtime friend Johnny Ramone, according to TMZ.

Vicky says her last conversation with Chris came about 30 minutes before his body was found hanging in a Detroit hotel room.

“With Chris, there was this innate, attractive melody and handsome words that anyone with any degree of sensitivity could relate to and did”, he said of Cornell’s singing voice.

Cornell was a leading voice of the grunge movement in the 1990s.

They all spoke of the rocker’s compassion and his delight in his three children.