Chris Stapleton postpones tour dates, including Klipsch show

Chris Stapleton has postponed a string of tour dates from June 1 through June 17, including a performance at the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

Stapleton asks that people hold onto their tickets though, and wait for updates.

Stapleton will also no longer play at the Country Music Association’s CMA Music Festival on June 11 in Nashville, but his team is working to reschedule the other eight shows.

The country star announced the postponements in a post to his official website on Wednesday (May 31), apologizing but sharing no information as to the reasons for the rescheduling. Thank you for your patience and support.

There’s no word yet from promoter Live Nation on the Oak Mountain concert, or a rescheduled date.

Hopefully, whatever caused him to postpone these shows will straighten itself out quickly: Stapleton’s fans are eager to see him in concert and enjoy the music he is famous for.

When he has recovered from the injury, fans will be excited for Stapleton to return to the road.

Stapleton’s latest album From A Room: Volume 1, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Country Albums, No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales, and No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200.