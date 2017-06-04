Chris Woakes ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy with side strain

And the England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed he will play no further part in the tournament, with his replacement due to be confirmed soon.

Finn has 69 one-day global caps and was in action for his country less than a week ago on his home ground at Lord’s when Woakes was being rested with a thigh niggle which cleared up before the start of the Champions Trophy.

While the details of Woakes’ injury are not yet known, a typical recovery for a side strain can take between four and six weeks.

Bangladesh were defeated in their opening match against England by eight wickets despite posting a decent score of 6-305.

But there was no hiding Morgan’s concern regarding Woakes, with the skipper telling reporters: “It is a worry when he goes off the field and can’t come back on and bowl”.

Potential replacements for the 28-year-old Warwickshire player are led by Middlesex and England Lions pair Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones, both of whom featured in Monday’s Royal London Series defeat against South Africa on their home ground at Lord’s – where England rested Woakes as he recovered from a thigh niggle.

Captain Eoin Morgan didn’t believe they rushed Woakes into action.

Finn was the most surprising omission from the original squad losing out to the younger Jake Ball but replaces the injured Chris Woakes with England knowing that if they beat New Zealand they will become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals.

“There was absolutely nothing”, said Morgan after Thursday’s match.

“He was chomping at the bit to play”, Morgan said after the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has suggested Test quick Stuart Broad, who hasn’t played an worldwide limited-overs match since February 2016, could be an ideal replacement for Woakes.