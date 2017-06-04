Circus owner says final show is a ‘celebration’

“It’s a reunion, but it’s bittersweet”.

Known as Father Jerry, the Catholic chaplain waved at a group of clowns at the bar.

The circus gave the final performance titled “The Greatest Show on Earth” to a sold-out crowd at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday night, showing off its death-defying stunts and exotic animals for the last time after 146 years, NBC News reported.

The big top came down in NY in front of a sold-out crowd at Nassau Coliseum after 146 years, NBC News reported. The two shows operated independently until 1919, when Ringling Brothers combined the two acts.

Fans streamed into the arena for the final shows of what was billed as the “Greatest Show on Earth“.

“We all have to embrace change”, Kenneth Feld told the Associated Press before the final show.

“This was a hard business decision to make, but by ending the circus tours, we will be able to concentrate on the other lines of business within the Feld Entertainment portfolio”, said Juliette Feld, Feld Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We’ll never get a chance to take our grandchildren to the circus”, she said.

Feld’s father and uncle bought the circus in 1967.

O’Donnell says that early attractions of the circus included demonstrations of electricity, “the automobile, what they billed as a flying machine that we now know as an airplane, recorded sound, moving images – all of those unbelievable innovations in our country’s history were brought to a lot of America and particularly small-town America through the medium of the circus”. But while Ringling’s mile-long train of animals and humans continued crisscrossing the country, it ultimately could not weather another major transition: last year’s exit of its most famed performers, the elephants.

Feld, his voice sometimes shaking, said that in the 50 years that his family had produced the circus, over a quarter-billion people had seen its shows.

Ringling Bros. had two touring circuses this past season, one of which ended its run earlier this month in Providence, Rhode Island.

Like numerous show’s 300 human performers, Vargas said, she plans to take a break before seeking out new opportunities, perhaps in Europe, where many of her castmates hail from. Called “Out of This World”, it was set in futuristic outer space, with Iverson narrating in his signature baritone.