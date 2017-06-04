City clash fuels fear of IS foothold in southern Philippines

The country’s military said Monday that it was close to retaking the southern city of Marawi, where Islamist gunmen have been fending off the army for a week.

Government troops head to the frontline as fighting with Muslim militants in Marawi city enters its second week Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in southern Philippines.

Erin Cook, who covers Southeast Asia politics, said in analysis released by a Sydney-based think tank that the siege in Marawi City the past week can also be regarded as the peak of heightening violence between government forces and ISIS-inspired militants.

But the militants, initially estimated by the defence chief to number just 100, have withstood eight days of intense air assaults and street-to-street combat, prompting the government’s surrender calls on Tuesday.

(Updated, 10:34 a.m.) Fifteen of 23 senators have filed a resolution supporting President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law declaration in Mindanao, saying it was “constitutional” and in accordance with the law, and that there was “no compelling reason” to revoke it.

Philippines’ Solicitor General Jose Calida said the militant group has adopted ISIS’ ideology, aimin g to turn Mindanao into a caliphate.

More than 100 people have been confirmed killed in the conflict, which began last week when gunmen waving black flags of the Islamic State (IS) group rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city of Marawi.

Duterte, however, had indicated that martial law in Mindanao might last longer and said that the declaration will continue “until the police and the Armed Forces say the Philippines is safe”.

The army insists the drawn-out fight is not a true sign of the militants’ strength, and that the military has held back to spare civilians’ lives.

Helicopters fired rockets on a pocket of the city held by the militants throughout Tuesday morning, and black smoke rose from the buildings that were apparently hit, according to an AFP reporter in Marawi.

Ano also told AP that the extremists plotted to set Marawi ablaze and kill as many Christians in nearby Iligan city on Ramadan to mimic the violence seen by the world in Syria and Iraq.

Still, the fighters have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient. He says a top Filipino militant is believed to have been killed and the leader of the attack was wounded in the fighting.

Experts have warned that as ISIS is weakened in Syria and Iraq, battered by years of American-led attacks, Mindanao could become a focal point for regional fighters. The bodies of 19 civilians have been recovered and local authorities have reported more civilian deaths still to be tallied.

The fighters’ support network in Marawi remains unclear, though the power of one militant group – the Mautes – has grown in recent years.

“Part of the reason for the declaration was the series of violent acts committed by the Maute terrorist group, such as the attack on the military outpost in Butig, Lanao Del Sur in February 2016”, the resolution said.

Over the weekend, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte suggested he would be open to tapping nationalist rebel groups which recently signed peace deals with the government as reinforcements in the fight against ISIS. Amid continuing poverty and other social ills, restiveness among minority Muslims has continued.