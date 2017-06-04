Cleveland fires 1 officer, suspends 2nd in Tamir Rice shooting

As the Plain Dealer reported last month, CIRC already “found no fault in the officers’ actions leading up to, during and after the November 22, 2014 shooting at Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland’s West Side”.

Rice was only 12 years old when officer Timothy Loehmann shot him after mistaking Rice’s toy gun for the real thing.

Garmback was also suspended for 10 days for his part in the incident and will have to take a tactical training course before returning to duty, the Times reported.

Garmback suspended for using “improper tactics” when driving up to the gazebo near which Rice was shot.

The disciplinary letter specifically says Loehmann lied about how his short stint at the Independence Police Department ended.

Officer Timothy Loehmann was sacked not for shooting Rice but for lying on his job application about his disciplinary record at a previous police department, according to the termination documents.

The other officer, Frank Garmback, drove the patrol vehicle.

“They did not do anything outside of our policy, outside of our training, and this is a politically motivated witch hunt”.

In April 2016, the City of Cleveland announced it would pay Rice’s family $6 million to settle a civil lawsuit. Video released after the episode showed that Loehmann shot Tamir within two seconds of the patrol auto pulling up beside the boy. When the officers approached Rice, the boy reportedly attempted to reach towards the gun in his waistband.

Officer Garmback was suspended for administrative violations related to the shooting, but charges against Loehmann did not even reflect the November 2014 incident.

“The evidence clearly shows that these gentlemen did not do anything illegal”, Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president Steve Loomis told reporters. As required by law, Loehmann did not issue a verbal warning asking Rice to drop the gun – before he fired the fatal shots.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said the decision to terminate Loehmann came after the department’s critical-incident committee reviewed the shooting. Rice’s shooting and his death had resulted in massive protests across the United States.

Loehmann, however, was not fired for the shooting.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson offered condolences to Rice’s family, and said Tuesday’s announcements followed an “extensive process”. “No”, Williams said. “But this was definitely a catalyst for making sure that we got that process onboard a lot quicker”.