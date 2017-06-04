Cleveland vs. Golden State is rivalry the NBA needs right now

James, a veteran National Basketball Association player who had to go through many tough teams, gives this Warriors squad credit for being a tough match-up but he isn’t quick to say this is the toughest team he’s faced.

The much-anticipated third part of a trilogy between Cleveland and Golden State begins when Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off June 2.

On Bay Area Sports Insiders, Courtney Cronin, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson discussed Durant’s greatest attributions this season, how the Warriors will look to him to replicate the Game 3 performances he had versus Utah and San Antonio and which Golden State player could be responsible for swinging a game in the Finals.

Still, I say the Cavs will win it all in six games.

The Warriors’ goal, of course, is also to win the rubber match with Cleveland and earn a second title in three years.

Maybe, but as the teams gear up for Thursday night’s series opener in Oakland, comments made by Warriors forward Draymond Green in October are reverberating around Cleveland.

“I’ve played against Ray (Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers)”, James said.

THE EDGE: James is 18-5 lifetime against Durant, though this Warriors team easily gives Durant more help than he’s ever had against James (an understatement).

“He’s a guy who said he wanted us”, Love said, “and he has us – starting next Thursday”. Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, in which each the Cavs and Warriors have swept their way through the East and West respectively, there’s been little-to-no resistance for each team.

For the youngsters who may not be aware – Laimbeer’s “Bad Boy” Pistons battled Jordan’s Bulls for years in the postseason and they had no problem putting Jordan on his back any chance they got. If James comes out of the gate in the same groove he exited 2016 with, then no one in the current National Basketball Association will stop Cleveland from winning its second consecutive title-not even adding a former MVP to a 73-9 team. “It’s tough to say that we didn’t expect it; we knew they’d be right there”. The Warriors point guard said he still thinks about that play, but he’s not going to let it change his style – even on the biggest stage. It wasn’t given to us. But we’re both better. “So having that team like Golden State over there who is always pushing us, I know from on this side, it’s great for us and it’s great for the game”.