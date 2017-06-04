Climate action ‘unstoppable’, nations should stay course: UN chief

Bloomberg serves as the United Nations secretary-general’s special envoy for cities and climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a stinging rebuke to Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate-change agreement on Thursday in an unprecedented English-language speech.

Corbyn was more blunt, calling Trump “reckless and regressive”, adding that “instead of handholding, I’ll work for a sustainable future for our planet” – referring to the infamous photo of Trump holding May’s hand when she visited the White House earlier this year.

Obama said Trump’s decision reflected “the absence of American leadership”, but that he was confident that U.S. cities, states and businesses will fill the void by taking the lead on protecting the climate.

Mr. Trump announced Thursday that he is pulling the USA out of the Paris agreement, which was one of President Obama’s major achievements in office.

Germany is the driving force behind the Europe Union’s economy, one of the world’s biggest with more than 500 million people.

President Trump has chose to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

The billionaire said: “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America. the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord“.

The president, however, argued the agreement had disadvantaged the U.S.

Trump’s decision is likely to play well with the Republican base, with the more immediate damage on the diplomatic front.

Two high-profile executives, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney CEO Robert Iger, promptly resigned from the President’s 19-member business advisory over the decision.

On Thursday, there was no shortage of businesses willing to state their support of the Paris Agreement.

US President announced the exit from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation on June 1, 2017.

Theresa May disparaged Trump as she expressed her “disappointment” at his decision to pull the United States out of the deal.

Although Trump did not name the source of the research, Reuters reported that he was referring to a study conducted by MIT in April 2016, titled ‘How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?’.

“We’re getting out. And we will start to renegotiate and we’ll see if there’s a better deal”.

See more reactions from world leaders to the USA withdrawal from the Paris accord here. The Paris Climate Agreement includes over 190 countries committing to reduce emissions. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said. The move amounts to a staggering abdication of this nation’s responsibility for the warming climate, and it will encourage more countries and industries to ignore the impact of rising temperatures and seas on public health and safety. It must be noted though that Nicaragua refused to be a participant of the climate change deal because it thought that the provisions were not enough and should be improved.

In an email to Apple employees, CEO Tim Cook expressed disappointment and said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday to try to persuade him to stay in the Paris accord. Past year was the warmest since records began in the 19th Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases.