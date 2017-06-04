President Trump has made a decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

THE FACTS: The co-founder of the MIT program on climate change says the administration is citing an outdated report, taken out of context.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year, said the Paris accord would undermine the USA economy, cost U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

“It will be a disaster for everyone”, Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo told the Rome newspaper La Repubblica.

Experts from the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research’s “Initiative on Climate Energy and Environment” called Trump’s remarks on the climate pack “baffling” and said he displayed “a disturbing lack of knowledge” on how the climate pact works.

During the President’s recent meeting with Pope Francis, the Pope gave President Trump a copy of his encyclical Laudato Si’ and encouraged him to protect the Earth and remain in the Paris Climate Accord.

But what do Americans think is causing climate change, and what do they think should be done about it? These include carbon dioxide generated from burning of fossil fuels that scientists blame for a warming planet, sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms. He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States as an unfair advantage. He is also a UN Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action.

Since taking office, he has come under pressure from some advisers, close USA allies, corporate CEOs, Democrats and some fellow Republicans to keep the United States in the accord. And what are the nuts and bolts of energy politics, aviation emissions and U.S. Even then, private-sector job creation from October through April (171,000 private-sector jobs a month) lags just slightly behind the pace of job creation for the previous six months (172,000), entirely under President Barack Obama. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables.

China, which overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007, and the European Union will seek on Friday to save the Paris agreement. However, he said that the decision to pull out was due to the desire of the people. The decision has no direct impact on major USA regulations on power plants and vehicle rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

And it is building dozens of polluting, subsidized coal plants in other countries, that could lock them into a dirty development path, Myllyvirta said. “It’s simply bad business”.

There is a certain irony in the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gases rounding on the United States for turning its back on a climate change accord, especially when China’s promises under that accord are not particularly ambitious – while US emissions are already falling.